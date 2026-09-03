'Om Ka Hari' trailer follows Yadav and Jha's Varanasi journey

The trailer for Om Ka Hari just dropped, and it's all about a father (Raghubir Yadav) and son (Anshuman Jha) taking an unexpected journey together.

After a health scare, Hari thinks he's running out of time, so he heads to Varanasi to make the most of his last days, with his son along for the ride.

Their trip is packed with tough conversations, old wounds, and moments that bring them closer.