'Om Ka Hari' trailer follows Yadav and Jha's Varanasi journey
The trailer for Om Ka Hari just dropped, and it's all about a father (Raghubir Yadav) and son (Anshuman Jha) taking an unexpected journey together.
After a health scare, Hari thinks he's running out of time, so he heads to Varanasi to make the most of his last days, with his son along for the ride.
Their trip is packed with tough conversations, old wounds, and moments that bring them closer.
'Om Ka Hari' opens September 18
Alongside Yadav and Jha, Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur play key roles.
The soundtrack features the legendary late Asha Bhosle's final recorded film song, released on September 8, marking her birth anniversary, adding an emotional touch.
Om Ka Hari mixes comedy with real talk about family bonds, generational gaps, and what we leave unsaid.
Catch it in theaters from September 18, 2026.