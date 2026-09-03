'Om Ka Hari' trailer: Raghubir-Anshuman's film explores familial relationships
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming comedy-drama Om Ka Hari has been released, giving fans a peek into the complicated relationship between a father and son. Directed by Harish Vyas, the film stars Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav in lead roles. Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur play pivotal characters as well.
Plot details
Story of 'Om Ka Hari'
The story revolves around Hari Prasad (Yadav), who, after a health scare, believes he has only a few days left to live.
He decides to spend his last days in Varanasi with his son Om (Jha).
The trailer highlights their differences as they navigate this journey together while also introducing the extended family and the chaos that comes with it.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
Iss family mein sab ek taraf hain…— Panorama Music (@PanoramaMusic_) September 3, 2026
bas baap aur beta apni-apni taraf. ❤️🔥
Trailer out now - https://t.co/cB2pQa3zHN#OmKaHari in cinemas on 18th September #BaapVsBeta#FatherVsSon#AnshumanJha@firstrayfilms@theanshumanjha#RaghubirYadav@soni_razdan@samtasudikshapic.twitter.com/dFwlFgGhWq
Character insights
'It doesn't romanticize family'
As the father and son journey toward Varanasi, the film juxtaposes mortality with the everyday struggles of family life.
Speaking about his character, Yadav said in a statement, "A father and son can disagree about almost everything and still be deeply connected."
Jha added, "What makes Om Ka Hari special is that it doesn't romanticize family."
"Sometimes the person you fight with the most is also the person you love the most."
Music contribution
Soundtrack of the film
The film's soundtrack features songs by the legendary late Asha Bhosle, Amit Kumar, and Paresh Pahuja, among others.
Bhosle's final recorded film song, Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan, will be released on September 8, on her birth anniversary.
Meanwhile, the movie is set to hit theaters on September 18.