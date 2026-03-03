'Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi' on OTT: Where to watch Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

The Telugu film "Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi" is coming to Aha on March 4.

Directed by A.R. Sajeev, it stars Tharun Bhascker as Omkar, a fishery owner whose marriage turns toxic, and Eesha Rebba as Prashanthi, who faces abuse but eventually finds her strength and stands up to it.

The movie hit theaters on January 30 but didn't catch much attention at the box office.