'Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi' on OTT: Where to watch
The Telugu film "Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi" is coming to Aha on March 4.
Directed by A.R. Sajeev, it stars Tharun Bhascker as Omkar, a fishery owner whose marriage turns toxic, and Eesha Rebba as Prashanthi, who faces abuse but eventually finds her strength and stands up to it.
The movie hit theaters on January 30 but didn't catch much attention at the box office.
OTT release details
You can catch "Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi" on the OTT platforms Aha and OTTplay Premium with Aha Gold subscribers getting access from March 3 and general access from March 4.
The film is a remake of Malayalam hit
Set against a Godavari backdrop, the film explores themes like domestic abuse and resilience.
It's actually a remake of the Malayalam hit "Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey," focusing on how Prashanthi overcomes trauma and builds a new life.