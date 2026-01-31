'OMG 3': Akshay Kumar to co-star with Rani Mukerji
Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji will share screen space for the first time in Oh My God 3, reported by several major outlets. This marks a milestone in Mukerji's roughly three-decade career.
Director Amit Rai is back, with a fresh story. Filming starts mid-2026.
Kumar called Mukerji a 'Goddess' recently
The OMG franchise is known for tackling social issues in an engaging way, so fans can expect another thought-provoking story—especially with both stars bringing their A-game.
And just recently, Kumar called Mukerji a "Goddess" on Instagram while cheering her latest release, showing the mutual respect they share off-screen too.