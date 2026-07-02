On Instagram Live, Dosanjh says he's an artist, avoids politics

Dosanjh's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' earns praise

Diljit made it clear he prefers to stay out of political debates, saying he wants to be kept away from protests and such things, adding that he is an artiste, not a politician.

Right now he's busy touring globally with Aura Tour 2026 and connecting with fans through his music.

His latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga, a Partition-era story, has earned strong audience appreciation.