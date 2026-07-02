On Instagram Live, Dosanjh says he's an artist, avoids politics
Entertainment
During a recent Instagram Live, Diljit Dosanjh chatted with fans about his life and career.
When someone joked he should talk to Donald Trump to fix issues, Diljit smiled it off, saying, "I'm just an artist... I don't think I can help you with that."
He also steered clear of commenting on the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protests at Jantar Mantar.
Dosanjh's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' earns praise
Diljit made it clear he prefers to stay out of political debates, saying he wants to be kept away from protests and such things, adding that he is an artiste, not a politician.
Right now he's busy touring globally with Aura Tour 2026 and connecting with fans through his music.
His latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga, a Partition-era story, has earned strong audience appreciation.