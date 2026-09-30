On TikTok singer Young says vaping made breathing a chore
Entertainment
Singer Lola Young, 25, got real on TikTok about how vaping is messing with her health.
She says breathing now feels like a "chore" and her lungs seem "battery powered."
Even though she knows quitting would help, she admits she's not quite there yet.
Hills: vaping can harm singers' voices
Lola recently returned to performing after a break for health reasons and has been open about her mental health journey in the past.
Her honesty highlights how vaping can hurt vocal performance. Vocal coach Lizzii Hills points out it can have a vocal impact on singers' voices.
With more young people facing issues from vaping, the UK is tightening rules by banning single-use vapes and adding new taxes to e-liquids.