'One Battle After Another' wins Best Picture at Oscars 2026 Entertainment Mar 18, 2026

The 78th Academy Awards took a new turn this year, celebrating films that dig into today's toughest issues.

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another grabbed Best Picture for its raw look at family life after the world falls apart.

Other top contenders like Sinners tackled America's history of racial injustice, while Brazil's The Secret Agent called out authoritarian regimes.

It's clear the Oscars are spotlighting stories that hit close to home.