'One Battle After Another' wins Best Picture at Oscars 2026
The 78th Academy Awards took a new turn this year, celebrating films that dig into today's toughest issues.
Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another grabbed Best Picture for its raw look at family life after the world falls apart.
Other top contenders like Sinners tackled America's history of racial injustice, while Brazil's The Secret Agent called out authoritarian regimes.
It's clear the Oscars are spotlighting stories that hit close to home.
Academy's new approach to nominees
This year's nominees broke from old-school Hollywood themes, focusing instead on movies that spark real conversations about society and change.
Even satirical picks like Bugonia, which pokes fun at class and capitalism, made the cut.
The Academy seems to be saying: movies aren't just for escape: they're also here to make us think.