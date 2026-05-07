One year since Operation Sindoor, Indian strikes followed Pahalgam attack
Entertainment
It's been a year since Operation Sindoor, when India responded to a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir that took 26 lives.
In the days that followed, Indian forces launched strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, focusing on groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Rajiv Ghai says fight will continue
Military leaders called Operation Sindoor the start of a longer fight against terrorism.
Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai summed it up: "Operation Sindoor was not an end. It was just the beginning. India's fight against terror will go on."
Along with him, Air Marshal AK Bharti and Vice Admiral AN Pramod also played key roles in leading the mission.