'Only Murders in the Building' S06: Cast, plot, episodes

The sixth season of Only Murders in the Building will feature several new cast members.

David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Whittaker, Jim Broadbent, Richard Ayoade, Adrian Lukis, and Kathryn Hunter have all been confirmed to join the show.

Additionally, Peter Capaldi will also be joining in a mystery role.

Olivia Colman has also joined the cast and was officially welcomed by Gomez and others in a social media post.