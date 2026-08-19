'Only Murders in the Building' S06: Cast, plot, episodes
What's the story
The hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, is all set to return for its sixth season with a new storyline and an exciting cast. The upcoming season will take Oliver (Martin Short), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Charles (Steve Martin) to London for a new mystery. The show has been renewed for another season with 10 episodes.
Cast updates
New cast members joining the Arconia crew
The sixth season of Only Murders in the Building will feature several new cast members.
David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Whittaker, Jim Broadbent, Richard Ayoade, Adrian Lukis, and Kathryn Hunter have all been confirmed to join the show.
Additionally, Peter Capaldi will also be joining in a mystery role.
Olivia Colman has also joined the cast and was officially welcomed by Gomez and others in a social media post.
Filming details
Production for Season 6 began in May
The official social media account of Only Murders in the Building confirmed that production for the sixth season began in London in May 2026.
The cast has been sharing behind-the-scenes updates from their filming locations, with Geri Halliwell-Horner even sharing a video of herself being serenaded by Meryl Streep on her birthday.
Coughlan also teased her wrap on Season 6 with a behind-the-scenes selfie, donning a red wig reminiscent of her Bridgerton character Penelope.
Plot speculation
What to expect from the new season?
Showrunner John Hoffman teased to TV Insider in September 2025, "I won't say whether or not there will be a murder at the end of this season, but if there were, I think there's an opportunity for more surprise that we will look to shake things up in a potential next go... Nothing is at its end."
The victim of the upcoming mystery has not been confirmed yet.
Release information
When will 'Only Murders in the Building' S06 premiere?
The premiere date for the sixth season of Only Murders in the Building has not been announced yet. However, fans can expect more updates as production continues and the cast shares more behind-the-scenes content.
The show has previously featured a star-studded lineup including Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman, Bobby Cannavale, Dianne Wiest, Beanie Feldstein, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jermaine Fowler, among others.