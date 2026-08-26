When, where to watch 'Only Murders...' Season 6 on OTT
What's the story
The sixth season of the acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building is set to premiere on December 8. This season takes our beloved trio, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), to London, where they are tasked with solving their most challenging case yet. The first-look images for this upcoming season have also been released.
Plot details
The trio heads to London for another murder mystery
In this season, the trio is called to London to catch the killer of Cinda Canning.
To recall, Canning was the original murder mystery podcaster whose stories or cases brought our protagonists together. In Season 5's finale episode, Canning was found dead as a shocking cliffhanger.
Season 6 will debut on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US. Internationally, it'll drop on Disney+, thus, on JioHotstar in India.
Guest appearances
Guest stars and creators of the show
The sixth season of Only Murders in the Building will feature a star-studded guest list. Among the notable names are Olivia Colman, Meryl Streep, David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, and Martin Freeman.
The show is co-created and written by Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). Season 6's executive producers include Hoffman, Martin, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, Jennifer Crittenden, and Gabrielle Allan.