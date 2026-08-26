When, where to watch 'Only Murders...' Season 6 on OTT

In this season, the trio is called to London to catch the killer of Cinda Canning.

To recall, Canning was the original murder mystery podcaster whose stories or cases brought our protagonists together. In Season 5's finale episode, Canning was found dead as a shocking cliffhanger.

Season 6 will debut on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US. Internationally, it'll drop on Disney+, thus, on JioHotstar in India.