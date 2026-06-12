'Only Murders...' S06: Martin Freeman, Anjana Vasan join cast

Season update

New additions to the cast

In the upcoming season, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will be continuing their investigation into Cinda Canning's death. The new season will see them travel to London for this purpose. More new cast members include Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard, and Sharon Horgan. Da'Vine Joy Randolph was also spotted on set, but her return is yet to be confirmed.