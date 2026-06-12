'Only Murders...' S06: Martin Freeman, Anjana Vasan join cast
What's the story
The sixth season of Only Murders in the Building has added new recurring guest stars to its cast, according to Variety. The new additions are Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi, and Lesley Nicol. The show is currently filming in the UK.
Season update
New additions to the cast
In the upcoming season, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will be continuing their investigation into Cinda Canning's death. The new season will see them travel to London for this purpose. More new cast members include Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard, and Sharon Horgan. Da'Vine Joy Randolph was also spotted on set, but her return is yet to be confirmed.
Show details
About 'Only Murders in the Building'
Only Murders in the Building is a comedy series created by Martin and John Hoffman. The show has been a hit on Hulu (JioHotstar in India) and is known for its intriguing plot twists and star-studded cast. It has won eight Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.