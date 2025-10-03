'Operation Cambodia': Prithviraj Sukumaran joins returning cast in new teaser

Crew and Sukumaran's recent projects

The original crew is reuniting too: Faiz Siddik returns as cinematographer, Jakes Bejoy handles music, and Shafeeque VB is back on editing.

Expect a more intense vibe with a more action-heavy approach, if the teaser's anything to go by.

Before filming starts, Moorthy is set to direct another project called "Torpedo" starring Fahadh Faasil.

Meanwhile, Sukumaran has been busy with recent projects like "Sarzameen" and directing the hit "L2: Empuraan."