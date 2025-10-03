'Operation Cambodia': Prithviraj Sukumaran joins returning cast in new teaser
Director Tharun Moorthy is back with "Operation Cambodia," the follow-up to his 2021 thriller "Operation Java."
Prithviraj Sukumaran steps in as the lead, joining returning cast members Balu Varghese, Lukman Avaran, and Irshad Ali.
The teaser hints at more cybercrime action and a more action-heavy approach this time around.
Crew and Sukumaran's recent projects
The original crew is reuniting too: Faiz Siddik returns as cinematographer, Jakes Bejoy handles music, and Shafeeque VB is back on editing.
Expect a more intense vibe with a more action-heavy approach, if the teaser's anything to go by.
Before filming starts, Moorthy is set to direct another project called "Torpedo" starring Fahadh Faasil.
Meanwhile, Sukumaran has been busy with recent projects like "Sarzameen" and directing the hit "L2: Empuraan."