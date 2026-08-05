Real story of Operation Safed Sagar

Operation Safed Sagar was the IAF's air campaign during the 1999 Kargil War, launched to support the Indian Army's Operation Vijay.

The operation was initiated after Pakistani soldiers and armed infiltrators occupied strategic mountain peaks on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kargil, Drass, Batalik, and Mushkoh sectors.

It marked India's first large-scale use of air power in Kashmir since the 1971 Indo-Pak war.