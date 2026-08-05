Real story of Operation Safed Sagar
What's the story
Ahead of India's Independence Day, Netflix is all set to release Operation Safed Sagar. The series will focus on the Indian Air Force's (IAF) contribution to the Kargil War. It was created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and directed by Oni Sen. The show stars Siddharth, Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, and Arnav Bhasin. Here's a look at what the real Operation Safed Sagar was all about.
Mission details
It was launched to support the Indian Army's Operation Vijay
Operation Safed Sagar was the IAF's air campaign during the 1999 Kargil War, launched to support the Indian Army's Operation Vijay.
The operation was initiated after Pakistani soldiers and armed infiltrators occupied strategic mountain peaks on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kargil, Drass, Batalik, and Mushkoh sectors.
It marked India's first large-scale use of air power in Kashmir since the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
IAF's contribution
Why was the operation launched?
In early 1999, Indian patrols discovered that Pakistani troops from the Northern Light Infantry and armed militants had occupied high-altitude posts vacated by Indian forces during winter.
These posts overlooked National Highway 1A, a crucial road connecting Srinagar to Leh.
Once the extent of the intrusion was clear, the government authorized IAF's involvement in Operation Vijay.
Operation Safed Sagar began with a mission to destroy enemy bunkers and supply routes while providing close support to advancing Army units.
Operational challenges
Losses suffered by IAF during the operation
During Operation Safed Sagar, Indian pilots flew in extremely thin air at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet.
The enemy also possessed shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles, forcing the IAF to change tactics.
Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja's MiG-21 was shot down on May 27, 1999.
An IAF MiG-27 was lost due to engine trouble during combat, and Flight Lieutenant K Nachiketa was captured after ejecting but later returned to India.
Tactical shift
How did the operation turn out for India?
Soon, the IAF shifted to higher-altitude bombing and deployed its Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft, which destroyed key Pakistani supply camps, including the Muntho Dhalo logistics base.
India's precise strikes and relentless attacks on bunkers and ammunition dumps weakened Pakistani positions, allowing the Indian Army to recapture strategic peaks such as Tiger Hill and Tololing.
Series details
'Operation Safed Sagar' on Netflix
The Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar has been filmed across operational IAF bases and features MiG aircraft and IAF personnel. It will premiere on Friday, August 7.
The Kargil War was a significant chapter in India's history, with Operation Safed Sagar being one of the world's most challenging high-altitude air campaigns.