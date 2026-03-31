Honey Singh's concert organizers face FIR over aviation safety breach

An FIR has been filed against the organizers of rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh 's recent Mumbai concert for allegedly violating aviation safety norms. The event, held at MMRDA Grounds on March 28, reportedly used unauthorized laser lights that intruded into restricted airspace. Such high-intensity beams can distract or temporarily impair pilots and are strictly regulated in flight paths or near airports.

Legal action Who has been booked in this case? An FIR has been filed against Indrajit Singh, a representative of Tamannaz Worldwide involved in organizing the event. The case was registered after the organizers allegedly used laser lights in a restricted zone despite prior prohibitions. The venue is located near an airport area where such lighting is prohibited due to safety concerns.

Additional issues Concert also faced crowd management issues Apart from the illegal use of laser lights, the concert also faced serious crowd management issues. The organizers had initially told authorities to expect around 12,000 attendees, but actual estimates suggest the crowd swelled to between 18,000 and 20,000 people. This unexpected surge in crowd size added pressure on security arrangements and posed challenges for law enforcement officials managing the event.

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Regulation Use of laser lights near airport zones strictly regulated Authorities have noted that the use of laser lights near airport zones is strictly regulated. Despite this, the organizers allegedly proceeded with the setup, raising concerns over potential safety hazards. In September 2024, the Bombay High Court declined to impose a blanket ban on laser lights in public spaces but clarified that police could intervene if their use posed any risk.

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