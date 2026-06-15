O'Riordan, 13, acts opposite Elba in 'Masters of the Universe' Entertainment Jun 15, 2026

Delilah O'Riordan, a 13-year-old from Upminster, got to work alongside Idris Elba in the new live-action Masters of the Universe movie, which hit UK cinemas on May 5.

She plays Dian, a young royal guard who was trained with He-Man (played by Nicholas Galitzine) as a child, while Elba takes on the role of Duncan, a royal army general.

Delilah called the whole thing "He's really lovely, and I think it was quite surreal," and said the scene where he punched her in the stomach was "great fun."