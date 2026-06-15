O'Riordan, 13, acts opposite Elba in 'Masters of the Universe'
Delilah O'Riordan, a 13-year-old from Upminster, got to work alongside Idris Elba in the new live-action Masters of the Universe movie, which hit UK cinemas on May 5.
She plays Dian, a young royal guard who was trained with He-Man (played by Nicholas Galitzine) as a child, while Elba takes on the role of Duncan, a royal army general.
Delilah called the whole thing "He's really lovely, and I think it was quite surreal," and said the scene where he punched her in the stomach was "great fun."
O'Riordan balanced filming and exams
Delilah enjoyed joking around with Elba during rehearsals and credited her ballet background for helping her nail stunt training.
She managed to balance filming with studying for exams and even kept her role secret from classmates until the movie was out, leaving them pretty shocked.
The film also features stars like Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, and Alison Brie, and is a live-action remake of the 1980s cartoon series.