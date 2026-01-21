'O'Romeo' controversy: Vishal Bhardwaj responds to legal notice over film's portrayal
Vishal Bhardwaj's new film O Romeo is facing heat after Sanober Sheikh, daughter of Hussain Ustara, sent a legal notice claiming the movie misrepresents her father.
She says this has led to unwanted calls and harassment for her family.
Bhardwaj stands by his creative choices
Bhardwaj explained that O Romeo is inspired by Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, for which he secured rights.
He shared, "I am sure Hussain sahab must have taken all permissions. Therefore, I do not think I also needed to take permissions," adding that the film mixes real and fictional elements.
What Sheikh objects to—and what happens next
Sheikh says her father actually fought crime and had no criminal record, so she disagrees with the "gangster" label in the film or its "inspired by true story" tag.
Bhardwaj believes adapting Zaidi's book was legitimate.
Who's in O'Romeo—and when can you watch?
Directed by Bhardwaj (of Maqbool and Haider fame), O Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar.
The movie hits theaters on February 13, 2026.