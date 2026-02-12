'O'Romeo' gets a certificate: Here's what the board cut

The board asked to swap out "item" for "Kumari," mute some inappropriate words, and trim a few violent scenes—like shortening the throat-slitting close-up by about three seconds (20%), and reducing the blood-splash/head-impact shots by two seconds each. Even a slap scene got cut down.

Competing with 'Tu Yaa Main'

Intimate scenes are still in, but anti-tobacco disclaimers have bumped the runtime up to about 178 minutes.

Despite a recent lawsuit trying to block its release (which was dismissed), O'Romeo has already racked up ₹1.4-1.6 crore in advance bookings and over 115K interests on BookMyShow.

It'll be going head-to-head with Tu Yaa Main on release day.