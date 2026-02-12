'O'Romeo' gets a certificate: Here's what the board cut
Vishal Bhardwaj's action thriller O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is hitting theaters on February 13, 2026.
The film received an A certificate from the CBFC; the board asked for reductions to violent scenes and some dialogue changes.
CBFC asked to mute inappropriate words, swap out 'item' word
The board asked to swap out "item" for "Kumari," mute some inappropriate words, and trim a few violent scenes—like shortening the throat-slitting close-up by about three seconds (20%), and reducing the blood-splash/head-impact shots by two seconds each.
Even a slap scene got cut down.
Competing with 'Tu Yaa Main'
Intimate scenes are still in, but anti-tobacco disclaimers have bumped the runtime up to about 178 minutes.
Despite a recent lawsuit trying to block its release (which was dismissed), O'Romeo has already racked up ₹1.4-1.6 crore in advance bookings and over 115K interests on BookMyShow.
It'll be going head-to-head with Tu Yaa Main on release day.