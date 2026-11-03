Why did Orry unfollow Sara Ali Khan?
What's the story
Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has opened up about his fallout with actor Sara Ali Khan. Talking to Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on their show Double Date, he revealed that he unfollowed Khan and her mother, actor Amrita Singh, on Instagram after a dispute. "I'm very public about it. Her mother scolded me a lot, so I unfollowed her too," said Orry.
Allegations
Orry felt abandoned on difficult days
Orry claimed that he had been there for Khan during a difficult time in her life but felt abandoned when he needed her support.
"I was there for her through so much...I stood by her through all of that, never left her side."
"But for one time in life when she had to be there for me, she disappeared," he alleged.
Family feud
Allegations of abuse from Singh
Orry further alleged that Singh had once hurled abuses at him and never apologized.
He said, "I just thought if I pretended to be friends with you, then whatever you did and whatever abuses your mother threw at me... it made that okay."
"And it's not okay, and I never got an apology after that."
Timeline
Timeline of Orry and Khan's fallout
The friendship between Orry and Khan reportedly started to go south in August 2025 when he posted birthday pictures of the actor that many netizens found unflattering.
The situation escalated when Orry shared a reel titled "3 worst names," which included "Sara," "Amrita," and "Palak" without mentioning their surnames.
Soon after, Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram.