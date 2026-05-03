Orry, Farrhana, Gaurav Khanna: Meet 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' contestants

Contestant insights

Khanna on his transition from 'Bigg Boss' to 'Khatron...'

Talking about his transition from Bigg Boss to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Khanna said, "I've always believed in staying grounded and handling things with control. That's how people have seen me over the years and what connected with them during Bigg Boss 19." "But Khatron Ke Khiladi is a different kind of test. My instinct is to self-protect and avoid situations that don't feel right, so this format challenges that in every way." Rohit Shetty will return to host the show.