Orry, Farrhana, Gaurav Khanna: Meet 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' contestants
What's the story
The popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is all set to premiere soon. Colors TV finally revealed the first set of confirmed contestants for this season on Sunday. The lineup includes Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, runner-up Farrhana Bhatt, and Bigg Boss 18's Avinash Mishra. Former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants such as Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani will also return this season!
Returning contestants
Orry, Rubina Dilaik, and Vishal Aditya Singh will participate
Colors TV's recent Instagram posts have confirmed the return of former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Wahi, Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Rubina Dilaik, and Jasmine Bhasin. The new season will also feature comedian Harsh Gujral, Orry, and Shagun Sharma.
Contestant insights
Khanna on his transition from 'Bigg Boss' to 'Khatron...'
Talking about his transition from Bigg Boss to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Khanna said, "I've always believed in staying grounded and handling things with control. That's how people have seen me over the years and what connected with them during Bigg Boss 19." "But Khatron Ke Khiladi is a different kind of test. My instinct is to self-protect and avoid situations that don't feel right, so this format challenges that in every way." Rohit Shetty will return to host the show.