Orry reveals Amrita Singh 'traumatized' him in 2021
What's the story
Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, recently opened up about a traumatic experience involving veteran actor Amrita Singh. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he recalled how the incident in 2021 left him deeply affected and changed him in ways he never expected. He described that period as one of the darkest times he had gone through.
Trauma
'It was a very low and dark time'
Orry referred to Singh as "Amrita Ali Khan" and said, "Back in 2021, when Amrita Ali Khan (Singh) traumatized me, it was a lot. I don't think I have been through something like this."
"It was a very low and dark time in my life that really put me through hell."
He added that the experience left him stronger, but he didn't want to hear any of that while going through it.
Reflection
How the episode changed Orry
Orry said, "When I moved and got out of it, people were like, 'You'll get through this stronger.' I was like, 'I don't need that much strength.' Like who needs that much strength..."
"Then I realized nothing really affects me anymore. Like, nothing really makes me sad. I think the trauma I went through then actually made me strong enough that when I became a public figure, the amount of hate I used to get initially never affected me."
Fallout
What exactly happened between Singh and Orry?
While Orry has spoken about the emotional impact of his conflict with Singh, he is yet to reveal what exactly happened.
He has been evasive about the details, only hinting that bad behavior gets its own karma.
The unresolved conflict has also affected his personal life as it ruined his friendship with Singh's daughter, actor Sara Ali Khan.
Apology
Orry hinted an apology from Singh could help
In a January 2026 interview with Hindustan Times, Orry had spoken about the fallout.
"Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be okay with the trauma her mother put me through," he had said.
At that time, he had also hinted that an apology from Singh could change things.
"If Amrita Singh were to apologize, I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future."
Khan or Singh has never addressed the row directly.
Friendship
Friendship fallout over birthday pictures?
Orry and Khan's friendship reportedly suffered a blow in August 2025 after he posted birthday pictures of the actor that some thought were unflattering.
Things escalated when he later posted a Reel called "3 worst names," where he named "Sara," "Amrita" and "Palak" without their last names.
Soon after, Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram, sparking speculation about their falling out.
Netizens thought 'Palak' referred to actor Palak Tiwari, who's reported to be dating Ibrahim.
Career move
Orry's reality TV debut amid friendship drama
Despite the drama, Orry is now focusing on his reality TV debut with Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
He is up against contestants like Karan Wahi and Rubina Dilaik on the stunt-based show.
He has confirmed he is no longer in touch with either Khan or Ibrahim.