Orry reveals Amrita Singh 'traumatized' him in 2021 

Orry referred to Singh as "Amrita Ali Khan" and said, "Back in 2021, when Amrita Ali Khan (Singh) traumatized me, it was a lot. I don't think I have been through something like this."

"It was a very low and dark time in my life that really put me through hell."

He added that the experience left him stronger, but he didn't want to hear any of that while going through it.