Orry says he unfollowed Khan and Singh after being ignored
Entertainment
Orry has spoken out about unfollowing longtime friend Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh, on Instagram.
He explained that during a rough patch in his life, he felt let down by Sara's absence, even though he'd always supported her before.
"In that moment, it was such a tough phase for me, and she didn't check on me once or call me once."
Reel '3 worst names' prompted unfollows
Orry also mentioned an awkward moment when Amrita Singh scolded him, which added to his decision to step back.
Things got messier after Orry posted a controversial reel titled "3 worst names" last year featuring "Sara," "Amrita," and "Palak" as the "3 worst names."
This sparked criticism and led both Sara and her brother Ibrahim to unfollow him too.
So far, there's been no public patch-up between them.