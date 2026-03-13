'Single Female': Jenna Ortega starrer hires 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' writer

Along with DeLappe, Stacey Sher and Marisa Paiva have also been announced as producers for Single Female. Sher has a history of producing successful projects such as Contagion and Oscar-nominated Django Unchained, while Paiva is making her major producing debut after two decades as a studio executive. DeLappe is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter known for exploring young female relationships. She wrote the screenplay for A24's 2022 horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, which was both a critical and commercial success.

Career updates

Ortega and Russell's upcoming projects

Ortega is best known for her role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday, which is currently filming its third season. She will also be seen in Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun and Warner Bros's The Great Beyond, directed by JJ Abrams. Meanwhile, Russell is set to appear in Hope, a Korean thriller directed by Na Hong-jin. She recently made her stage debut in Jamie Lloyd's revival of Lucy Prebble's The Effect.