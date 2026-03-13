'Single Female': Jenna Ortega starrer hires 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' writer
What's the story
After the success of Bodies Bodies Bodies, writer Sarah DeLappe has been roped in to write the screenplay for 3000 Pictures's upcoming project, Single Female, reported Deadline. The film will feature Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell in lead roles. It's a remake of the 1990s box office hit Single White Female. The original 1992 film starred Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
Production team
Producers for 'Single Female'
Along with DeLappe, Stacey Sher and Marisa Paiva have also been announced as producers for Single Female. Sher has a history of producing successful projects such as Contagion and Oscar-nominated Django Unchained, while Paiva is making her major producing debut after two decades as a studio executive. DeLappe is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter known for exploring young female relationships. She wrote the screenplay for A24's 2022 horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, which was both a critical and commercial success.
Career updates
Ortega and Russell's upcoming projects
Ortega is best known for her role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday, which is currently filming its third season. She will also be seen in Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun and Warner Bros's The Great Beyond, directed by JJ Abrams. Meanwhile, Russell is set to appear in Hope, a Korean thriller directed by Na Hong-jin. She recently made her stage debut in Jamie Lloyd's revival of Lucy Prebble's The Effect.