Academy introduces major changes for international films, acting categories

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced significant changes to the rules for the 99th Oscars, scheduled for 2027. The new rules reflect a shift in eligibility criteria, authorship, and global inclusion. A major change is that actors can now receive multiple nominations in the same category if their performances are among the top five vote-getters. This move aims to address perceived "category fraud," where teams push one performance into supporting to avoid vote splitting.

Implications What's 'category fraud'? Variety reported that a notable example of "category fraud" was Kate Winslet's 2008 run, where she campaigned in the lead for Revolutionary Road and supporting for The Reader. By the time Oscar nominations were announced, The Reader had been elevated to lead, while Revolutionary Road was shut out. She eventually won Best Actress.

Potential impact Another example of 'category fraud' The new rule could lead to more double submissions in the same category. The outlet reported that Paul Mescal had two arguable lead performances in The History of Sound and Hamnet last year, but was submitted for supporting actor in the latter. Under this new rule, he might have campaigned in the lead for his role as playwright William Shakespeare.

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Category updates Academy addresses AI and more The Academy also addressed generative AI, stating that in writing categories, screenplays must be human-authored to qualify. Moreover, "Only roles credited in the film's billing and demonstrably performed by humans with their consent will be considered eligible." Also, the international feature category will allow multiple movies from the same country to qualify for a nomination. Non-English language films can qualify by winning a top prize at one of six approved festivals, such as Cannes and the Venice International Film Festival.

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