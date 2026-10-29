Oscar-nominated Barrie dies at 95 with medical assistance in Manhattan
Entertainment
Barbara Barrie, the Oscar-nominated actress known for her roles in Breaking Away and classic TV shows, died at 95 with medical assistance at her Manhattan home.
Her daughter shared that Barrie had been living with terminal cancer and had been diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2014, which gradually made breathing harder for her.
Barrie won Cannes Best Actress 1964
Barrie's career spanned decades: she won Best Actress at Cannes in 1964, earned Oscar and Tony nominations, and was a familiar face on shows like Barney Miller.
She also wrote children's books and nonfiction about cancer.
She is survived by her children, Jane and Aaron Harnick.