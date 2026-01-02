Oscar-nominated 'Papa Buka' comes to Kochi

Global buzz and a chance to meet the makers

The film isn't just making waves locally—it's Papua New Guinea's official Oscar entry for Best International Feature Film and has won the Special Jury Award at the Minsk International Film Festival, was featured as a Red Carpet Entry at IFFI Goa, and received critical praise at the International Film Festival of Kerala.

After the screening, you can stick around for a chat with director Damodaran and the cast to hear about what went into making this unique story.

If you're into films that mix history with real emotion (and international hype), this one's worth checking out.