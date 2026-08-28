Oscar-nominated Sen's 'Termite' to premiere at TIFF September 10

Shaunak Sen, known for his Oscar-nominated All That Breathes, is back with his first short film, Termite, premiering September 10 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The 31-minute Hindi-Urdu film follows two termite exterminators in Old Delhi whose routine takes a turn after one of them gets an unexpected marriage proposal.

At its heart, the story digs into themes of urban loneliness and changing relationships.