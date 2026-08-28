Oscar-nominated Sen's 'Termite' to premiere at TIFF September 10
Entertainment
Shaunak Sen, known for his Oscar-nominated All That Breathes, is back with his first short film, Termite, premiering September 10 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
The 31-minute Hindi-Urdu film follows two termite exterminators in Old Delhi whose routine takes a turn after one of them gets an unexpected marriage proposal.
At its heart, the story digs into themes of urban loneliness and changing relationships.
Sen continues exploration of Delhi life
Termite continues Sen's deep dive into Delhi life, a thread seen in his earlier films too.
Inspired by a Jayant Kaikini short story and shot in just five days, the film shines a light on laborers' lives and the city's layered identity.
As Sen puts it, "The short film becomes this kind of liminal rites of passage object."