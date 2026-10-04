Oscar winner Rahman waits calmly in Bengaluru traffic, video shows
Entertainment
After wrapping up a concert, Oscar winner AR Rahman found himself caught in Bengaluru's infamous traffic jams, just like everyone else.
A video shared on Instagram by Manoj Kumar showed him calmly waiting in his car, while the text overlaid on the video joked, "Even an Oscar winner can't escape Bengaluru traffic."
Online viewers and Bengaluru locals reacted
The clip quickly drew attention online, with people chiming in that "Bengaluru traffic spares no one" and "Even VIPs have to wait here."
For locals who deal with these daily gridlocks, seeing Rahman in the same boat definitely struck a chord.