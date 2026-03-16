'Two People Exchanging...': Director on Oscar-winning film, Indian roots

The 2026 Oscars saw the Franco-Indian film Two People Exchanging Saliva, directed by Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata, winning the Best Live Action Short Film award . The film shares this honor with The Singers. In a conversation with Variety India, Singh and Musteata opened up about their win and Singh's Indian connection.

Film's premise What is 'Two People Exchanging Saliva' about? The 36-minute film, narrated by Vicky Krieps, is set in a dystopian world where kissing is illegal and punishable by death. The story follows Angine, a discontented woman who becomes infatuated with a salesgirl at a department store despite the prohibition on kissing. Musteata described their film as "an absurdist love story set in a world where people are not allowed to kiss and where people pay for things by being slapped in the face."

Award acceptance 'It's surreal. It's so incredible. We don't come from...' Musteata expressed her disbelief at the Oscar win, saying, "It's surreal. It's so incredible. We don't come from the film industry, and this is the first film we've made together." Singh added, "It's wonderful to see cinema and artistry being recognized, especially with a spotlight on short films."

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Personal reflection 'He was very proud of his Indian heritage...' Singh also shared, "My father came from Punjab to the United Kingdom in the 1960s with a turban and a beard." "He ended up falling in love with the Beatles, French wine, and one French woman. And that's why I'm here today." "Even though he's not around anymore, I think he would be incredibly proud." "He was very proud of his Indian heritage, and for us to be part of this story is very meaningful."

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