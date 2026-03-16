'Sinners,' 'One Battle After Another': Where to stream Oscar-winning films

The 98th Academy Awards , held at the Dolby Theatre on March 15 (local time), saw One Battle After Another win Best Picture and five other awards. Michael B Jordan bagged Best Actor for Sinners, which also won Original Screenplay and Original Score. Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for Weapons. Here's where you can stream the award-winning movies.

Top films 'One Battle After Another,' 'Sinners' One Battle After Another was the biggest winner at the Oscars 2026, winning six awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson. The acclaimed political drama is streaming on JioHotstar. Sinners also won four awards, including Best Cinematography. It can be streamed on the same platform.

Craft winners 'Weapons,' 'KPop Demon Hunters' and 'Frankenstein' Weapons, the horror film starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner, is streaming on JioHotstar. KPop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song for Golden. You can watch it on Netflix. Frankenstein was a big winner in craft categories, winning Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Production Design. Its digital home is also Netflix.

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