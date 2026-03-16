Oscars 2026: 'One Battle After Another' snatches Best Film Editing

Other nominees

'One Battle After Another' beat out 'F1,' 'Sinners'

One Battle After Another had some tough competition in the category. The other nominees were Stephen Mirrione (F1), Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Olivier Bugge Coutté (Sentimental Value), and Michael P. Shawver (Sinners). Meanwhile, One Battle After Another won six awards at this year's Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.