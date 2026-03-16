Oscars 2026: 'One Battle After Another' snatches Best Film Editing
What's the story
The 98th Academy Awards saw One Battle After Another rule the biggest night in Hollywood. One of the people who contributed to its winnings was Andy Jurgensen, who took home the top honors for Best Film Editing. The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti.
Other nominees
'One Battle After Another' beat out 'F1,' 'Sinners'
One Battle After Another had some tough competition in the category. The other nominees were Stephen Mirrione (F1), Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Olivier Bugge Coutté (Sentimental Value), and Michael P. Shawver (Sinners). Meanwhile, One Battle After Another won six awards at this year's Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
Andy Jurgensen makes the final cut! Congratulations on the Oscar for Best Film Editing! #Oscarspic.twitter.com/aL8ITfofc3— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026