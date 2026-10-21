Oscar-winning saint dies at 102, cardiopulmonary arrest cited on certificate
Entertainment
Legendary actor Eva Marie Saint, who won an Oscar, passed away at 102 in October.
Her cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest, with her certificate also listing senile dementia, hypertension, hyperthyroidism, and an embolism as factors.
She died at home in Los Angeles with her family by her side.
Saint's work spanned film television voice
Saint's career kicked off with her feature-film debut in 1954 and included classics like North by Northwest and Exodus.
She also made her mark on TV, winning an Emmy for People Like Us, and even voiced Katara in Nickelodeon's The Legend of Korra.
Saint is survived by two children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; her work continues to inspire across generations.