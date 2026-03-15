Oscars 2026: AI surveillance, snipers to secure Dolby Theatre

'We want everyone to feel safe and protected'

Hollywood Boulevard will be lined with metal barricades during the event, so expect some serious traffic slowdowns.

Executive producer Raj Kapoor summed it up: Raj Kapoor said the Oscars have support from the FBI and LAPD and that organizers want everyone — attendees and fans outside the barricades alike — to feel safe, protected and welcome.

The Oscars team is working closely with the FBI and Los Angeles Police Department to make sure everything goes smoothly despite the tense global climate.