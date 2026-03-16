Oscars 2026: 'Mr. Nobody...', 'All...Empty Rooms' win in documentary categories

Acceptance speech

'When we act complicit, when a government murders people...'

Borenstein said in his speech, "When we act complicit, when a government murders people on the ​streets of our major cities, when ​we don't say anything, when oligarchs take over media ‌and ⁠control how we produce it...we all face a moral choice. But luckily, even a nobody is more powerful than you think." The film, created by Borenstein and Talankin, uses two years of footage shot by Talankin to show how the Russian state indoctrinates students with pro-war messaging.