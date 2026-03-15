Oscars 2026: Buckley, 'Sinners's lead nominees; here's how to watch
The Oscars are back on March 15!
This year's Best Picture race is especially close, with Sinners leading the nominations and One Battle After Another the favorite to win.
Jessie Buckley is the favorite for Best Actress thanks to her role in Hamnet.
If you're into movie nights or just want to see who takes home the big awards, this year's ceremony has a lot to look forward to.
Performances, presenters, and more
Conan O'Brien returns as host, with stars like Paul Mescal and Adrien Brody presenting. Expect live performances from Sinners's "I Lied to You" and K-pop Demon Hunters's "Golden."
There's also a brand new casting category shaking things up: films like The Secret Agent and Hamnet are in the spotlight here.
You can catch the show live on ABC or Hulu in the US at 4pm PT/7pm ET, or tune in from the UK on ITV starting at 10:15pm GMT for red carpet moments before the main event.