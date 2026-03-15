Oscars 2026: Buckley, 'Sinners's lead nominees; here's how to watch

Performances, presenters, and more

Conan O'Brien returns as host, with stars like Paul Mescal and Adrien Brody presenting. Expect live performances from Sinners's "I Lied to You" and K-pop Demon Hunters's "Golden."

There's also a brand new casting category shaking things up: films like The Secret Agent and Hamnet are in the spotlight here.

You can catch the show live on ABC or Hulu in the US at 4pm PT/7pm ET, or tune in from the UK on ITV starting at 10:15pm GMT for red carpet moments before the main event.