Oscars 2026: 'KPop Demon Hunters' makes history with these wins
Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters just scored big at the 98th Academy Awards, taking home Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for "Golden."
Directors Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and producer Michelle L.M. Wong accepted the animation award, while Ejae accepted the award for Best Original Song.
The track is sung by Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami.
Historic wins for 'KPop Demon Hunters'
"Golden" is officially the first K-pop song ever to win an Oscar. Plus, Kang and Wong are now the first people of South Korean heritage to win in the animated feature category.
Some winners celebrated their first Oscar nominations and wins.
Ejae's acceptance speech and sequel to the film
Ejae's acceptance speech hit home: she said she had been made fun of for liking K-pop and that the award was about resilience.
If you loved this film, good news.