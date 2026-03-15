Oscars 2026: No Indian film nominated for Best International Feature

Other films that were eligible but didn't get nominated

Besides Homebound, Kantara: Chapter 1 turned heads with its visuals and Indian traditions but missed out too.

< em>Tanvi The Great (all about family and empowerment) and animated film Mahavatar Narsimha (bringing Indian mythology to global screens) were also eligible but didn't land any nods.

Even big names like Pushpa 2 and The Bengal Files were in the mix, showing that eligibility doesn't always mean a nomination at the Oscars.