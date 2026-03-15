Oscars 2026: No Indian film nominated for Best International Feature
Oscars 2026 nominations are out, and once again, no Indian films made the cut, despite India compiling a list of about 24 films for consideration for its official Best International Feature Film submission.
< em>Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, got as far as the top 15 short list but didn't make it to the final nominations.
Other films that were eligible but didn't get nominated
Besides Homebound, Kantara: Chapter 1 turned heads with its visuals and Indian traditions but missed out too.
< em>Tanvi The Great (all about family and empowerment) and animated film Mahavatar Narsimha (bringing Indian mythology to global screens) were also eligible but didn't land any nods.
Even big names like Pushpa 2 and The Bengal Files were in the mix, showing that eligibility doesn't always mean a nomination at the Oscars.