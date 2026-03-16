Oscars 2026: 'One Battle After Another' wins 6 Academy Awards
The 98th Academy Awards were all about breaking records and celebrating new talent.
One Battle After Another took home six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson. It also made history by winning the very first Best Casting Oscar.
Sean Penn grabbed Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film.
'Sinners' wins 4 out of 16 nominations
Sinners led with a massive 16 nominations but only picked up four wins.
Michael B Jordan scored Best Actor, while Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman ever to win Best Cinematography, definitely a milestone moment.
Ryan Coogler won for Original Screenplay, and the movie also got Best Original Score.
Takeaways from this year's Oscars
This year showed the Academy is opening up to more kinds of films and talents, not just sticking to old favorites.
With Arkapaw's historic win and the new casting award, it feels like Hollywood is finally giving credit where it's due.
Even though Sinners didn't sweep as expected, it's clear that quality mattered more than quantity this time around.