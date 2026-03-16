Oscars 2026: Rachel McAdams honors Diane Keaton, other artists
Entertainment
At the 98th Academy Awards, Rachel McAdams took a moment to honor artists lost over the past year and to pay tribute to others, including Claudia Cardinale, Diane Ladd, and especially her The Family Stone co-star Diane Keaton.
She shared that this year, we lost so many artists, including actresses whose talent and originality widened the world for all of us.
McAdams's heartfelt tribute to Keaton
McAdams called Keaton "luminous on screen and indelible in life," saying no actress of her generation isn't inspired by her.
She fondly recalled Keaton's Girl Scout song ("Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver and the other is gold") and described Keaton as a true legend whose impact has no end.