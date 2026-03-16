Oscars 2026: Rachel McAdams honors Diane Keaton, other artists Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

At the 98th Academy Awards, Rachel McAdams took a moment to honor artists lost over the past year and to pay tribute to others, including Claudia Cardinale, Diane Ladd, and especially her The Family Stone co-star Diane Keaton.

She shared that this year, we lost so many artists, including actresses whose talent and originality widened the world for all of us.