Oscars 2026: Downey Jr-Evans celebrate 'Avengers' anniversary amid Marvel reunion
What's the story
Hollywood actors Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, who are set to return in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Avengers: Doomsday, reunited on stage at the 2026 Oscars. The duo presented awards for Best Adapted and Original Screenplay during a mini Marvel reunion. During this moment, Evans reminded everyone that they were approaching the 14th anniversary of their first Avengers movie.
Gift exchange
Evans asked Downey Jr. about their anniversary plans
During the Oscars, Evans asked Downey Jr, "What'd you get me for our anniversary?" The Iron Man actor replied, "Dude, hold on," to which Evans said he had a signed copy of the original Avengers script by the entire cast as a gift. Evans added, "I got you a signed copy of the original script signed by the whole cast." Downey Jr. then revealed his own gift for Evans, a faux offering in the form of his valet parking ticket!
Surprise gift
Downey Jr. gifted Evans a 'Magic Mike' thong
After director Paul Thomas Anderson won his Oscar for One Battle After Another, Downey Jr. rushed from backstage to present Evans with his anniversary gift, "the official tanning shadeam thong from Magic Mike." This prompted a joke from Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, who quipped that he would need it back.
Upcoming releases
Meanwhile, here's what's coming up in MCU
The MCU has a packed schedule this year, including Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man film, Brand New Day, releasing on July 31. The much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18. This film promises to be a star-studded reunion of Marvel actors from both the past and present eras. Downey Jr, who previously played Iron Man/Tony Stark in the franchise, will return as Doctor Doom for Doomsday, while Evans reprises his role as Steve Rogers after retiring it in Endgame.