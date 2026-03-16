Oscars 2026: Downey Jr-Evans celebrate 'Avengers' anniversary amid Marvel reunion

Hollywood actors Robert Downey Jr﻿ and Chris Evans , who are set to return in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Avengers: Doomsday, reunited on stage at the 2026 Oscars . The duo presented awards for Best Adapted and Original Screenplay during a mini Marvel reunion. During this moment, Evans reminded everyone that they were approaching the 14th anniversary of their first Avengers movie.

Gift exchange Evans asked Downey Jr. about their anniversary plans During the Oscars, Evans asked Downey Jr, "What'd you get me for our anniversary?" The Iron Man actor replied, "Dude, hold on," to which Evans said he had a signed copy of the original Avengers script by the entire cast as a gift. Evans added, "I got you a signed copy of the original script signed by the whole cast." Downey Jr. then revealed his own gift for Evans, a faux offering in the form of his valet parking ticket!

Surprise gift Downey Jr. gifted Evans a 'Magic Mike' thong After director Paul Thomas Anderson won his Oscar for One Battle After Another, Downey Jr. rushed from backstage to present Evans with his anniversary gift, "the official tanning shadeam thong from Magic Mike." This prompted a joke from Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, who quipped that he would need it back.

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