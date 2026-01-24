Oscars 2026: 'Sinners' and 'One Battle After Another' steal the spotlight
Entertainment
The 2026 Oscar nominations just dropped, and it's a big year for international films. Sinners, a horror musical, leads with 16 nods while One Battle After Another is close behind with 13.
This year's Best Picture lineup is especially diverse, featuring 10 films that go well beyond the usual Hollywood picks.
The ceremony happens March 15.
Big moments for Emma Stone and global cinema
Emma Stone scores her seventh Oscar nomination with Bugonia, which is up for Best Picture alongside Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein and Chloe Zhao's Hamnet.
International standouts like The Secret Agent and Sentimental Value also made the cut after strong festival buzz.
Even Train Dreams grabbed four nominations (including Best Picture), though it missed out on acting categories this time.