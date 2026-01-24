Oscars 2026: 'Sinners' and 'One Battle After Another' steal the spotlight Entertainment Jan 24, 2026

The 2026 Oscar nominations just dropped, and it's a big year for international films. Sinners, a horror musical, leads with 16 nods while One Battle After Another is close behind with 13.

This year's Best Picture lineup is especially diverse, featuring 10 films that go well beyond the usual Hollywood picks.

The ceremony happens March 15.