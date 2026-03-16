Oscars 2026: Swadesh's jewelry shines on Hollywood's biggest night
Swadesh, an Indian luxury brand, made waves at the 2026 Oscars by sponsoring afterparties and dressing international stars in its handcrafted jewelry and textiles.
Its blend of traditional techniques with modern style put Indian artisanal luxury right in the global spotlight.
Law Roach
Celebrity stylist Law Roach rocked a Swadesh brooch inspired by Mumbai's Eros Building, where Swadesh's flagship store sits.
Crafted in gold with a ruby and hand-set diamonds in bold Art Deco patterns, it's a nod to both heritage and standout design.
Minnie Driver, Kyle MacLachlan, and Brandi Carlile
At the Vanity Fair bash, Minnie Driver wore a multi-row white-gold and diamond necklace from Surat.
Kyle MacLachlan accessorized his tuxedo with a Swadesh diamond brooch featuring a cushion-cut tourmaline and a halo of diamonds.
Brandi Carlile wore the Petal Prism Brooch on the Oscars red carpet, a sunflower-inspired piece centered on an emerald, showing off how Indian artistry meets high fashion.