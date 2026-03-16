Oscars 2026: Swadesh's jewelry shines on Hollywood's biggest night

Celebrity stylist Law Roach rocked a Swadesh brooch inspired by Mumbai's Eros Building, where Swadesh's flagship store sits. Crafted in gold with a ruby and hand-set diamonds in bold Art Deco patterns, it's a nod to both heritage and standout design.

Minnie Driver, Kyle MacLachlan, and Brandi Carlile

At the Vanity Fair bash, Minnie Driver wore a multi-row white-gold and diamond necklace from Surat.

Kyle MacLachlan accessorized his tuxedo with a Swadesh diamond brooch featuring a cushion-cut tourmaline and a halo of diamonds.

Brandi Carlile wore the Petal Prism Brooch on the Oscars red carpet, a sunflower-inspired piece centered on an emerald, showing off how Indian artistry meets high fashion.