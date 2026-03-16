Oscars 2026: Timothee-Kylie celebrate their relationship with PDA-filled appearance

Their Oscar night in numbers

Chalamet rocked an oversized white Givenchy suit for his Best Actor nomination for Marty Supreme, while Jenner stunned in a bold red Schiaparelli gown with sparkling Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

Beyond fashion, their support for each other stood out: Chalamet thanked Jenner in an emotional speech, saying, "I love you. I couldn't do this without you."