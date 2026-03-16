Oscars 2026: Timothee-Kylie celebrate their relationship with PDA-filled appearance
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner turned heads at the 2026 Oscars, celebrating their relationship with plenty of hand-holding and smiles.
Their close bond has been a highlight this awards season, as they've attended many major events together, though they haven't always arrived or appeared on the carpet as a pair.
Their Oscar night in numbers
Chalamet rocked an oversized white Givenchy suit for his Best Actor nomination for Marty Supreme, while Jenner stunned in a bold red Schiaparelli gown with sparkling Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
Beyond fashion, their support for each other stood out: Chalamet thanked Jenner in an emotional speech, saying, "I love you. I couldn't do this without you."
Fans are abuzz with speculation about the couple's future
Some fans have speculated about the couple's future after their public displays of affection.
The couple's constant presence at events like the Golden Globes and BAFTAs has only fueled talk about their strong connection and what might come next.