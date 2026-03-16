Oscars: Conan O'Brien kicks off ceremony with signature humor
Conan O'Brien, back as Oscars host for the second year in a row, kicked off the 98th Academy Awards with his signature humor.
He called himself "the last human host of the Academy Awards," joking that "next year it's going to be a Waymo in a tux."
O'Brien didn't hold back, poking fun at Timothee Chalamet's opera-ballet controversy and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos over a failed Warner Bros. deal.
O'Brien's opening monolog
O'Brien's opening included a playful pre-recorded video where he dressed up as Aunt Gladys from Weapons and got chased by kids parodying this year's big nominees.
He also teased Chalamet about his recent backlash from both opera and ballet fans, quipping they're "just mad you left out jazz."
Highlights from the host's rib-tickling jokes
He kept things light but sharp, ribbing Netflix's Ted Sarandos about business deals gone sideways and even referencing last year when 'Los Angeles was on fire,' contrasted with this year's calmer vibe.
All in all, classic Conan, mixing Hollywood inside jokes with just enough warmth to keep everyone smiling.