Oscars: Conan O'Brien kicks off ceremony with signature humor Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Conan O'Brien, back as Oscars host for the second year in a row, kicked off the 98th Academy Awards with his signature humor.

He called himself "the last human host of the Academy Awards," joking that "next year it's going to be a Waymo in a tux."

O'Brien didn't hold back, poking fun at Timothee Chalamet's opera-ballet controversy and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos over a failed Warner Bros. deal.