Oscars: Javier Bardem says 'No to war, free Palestine'
Actor Javier Bardem made waves at the 98th Academy Awards, using his moment on stage to say, "No to war and free Palestine," while presenting with Priyanka Chopra.
The crowd applauded and Chopra nodded.
Bardem wore a 'No to War' pin
Bardem showed up wearing a "No to War" pin and a patch reading No a la guerra.
Meanwhile, Chopra turned heads in a white Dior gown with feather details, posing alongside Nick Jonas.
He has previously signed a film boycott pledge
Bardem has spoken out for Palestine before: he has previously signed a film boycott pledge against Israeli institutions linked to Gaza actions and said, "I cannot work with someone that justifies or supports the genocide."
He also wore a keffiyeh at the Emmys.
He recently executive-produced an Oscar entry
Bardem called out Israel's aid blockade in Gaza, referencing data from Israeli rights group B'Tselem.
He also executive-produced Jordan's Oscar entry All That's Left of You about Palestinian trauma, calling recent events "a full genocide."