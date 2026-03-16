Oscars: Javier Bardem says 'No to war, free Palestine'

Bardem showed up wearing a "No to War" pin and a patch reading No a la guerra. Meanwhile, Chopra turned heads in a white Dior gown with feather details, posing alongside Nick Jonas.

He has previously signed a film boycott pledge

Bardem has spoken out for Palestine before: he has previously signed a film boycott pledge against Israeli institutions linked to Gaza actions and said, "I cannot work with someone that justifies or supports the genocide."

He also wore a keffiyeh at the Emmys.