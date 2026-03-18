Oscars: 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' makes history with 2 wins

Cultural phenomenon

Blending Korean legends with a story about K-pop idols fighting demons, the film was praised for its authentic animation and vibrant settings.

The soundtrack, featuring TWICE, rode the K-pop wave to top charts, and fans packed out 1,300 sold-out sing-along screenings across the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK (as of August 2025).

With a sequel already in development, KPop Demon Hunters is cementing its place as a cultural phenomenon.