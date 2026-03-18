Oscars: 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' makes history with 2 wins
K-Pop Demon Hunters just made Oscar history, picking up Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song at the 2025 Academy Awards (ceremony held March 16, 2025).
Released straight to Netflix, it quickly became the platform's most-watched movie ever.
While Sony Pictures didn't see huge profits, Netflix scored big with this global hit.
Cultural phenomenon
Blending Korean legends with a story about K-pop idols fighting demons, the film was praised for its authentic animation and vibrant settings.
The soundtrack, featuring TWICE, rode the K-pop wave to top charts, and fans packed out 1,300 sold-out sing-along screenings across the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK (as of August 2025).
With a sequel already in development, KPop Demon Hunters is cementing its place as a cultural phenomenon.