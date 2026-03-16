Oscars: Michael B. Jordan's historic win, moving shoutout to legends
Entertainment
Michael B. Jordan just took home Best Actor at the 2026 Academy Awards for his role in Sinners.
On stage, he gave a moving shoutout to Black legends like Sidney Poitier and Denzel Washington, saying, "I stand here because of the people that came before me...and to be amongst those giants."
Jordan joins these giants
Jordan played twin brothers in Ryan Coogler's vampire horror film Sinners, which scored huge with critics and audiences alike.
With this award, he becomes only the sixth Black man ever to win Best Actor, joining icons like Poitier, Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, and Will Smith.
Celebrating with a burger!
After all the glitz, Jordan kept it real by celebrating at Hollywood In-N-Out, posing with his Oscar and a burger.
Not a bad way to soak in a history-making night!