Oscars: Michael B. Jordan's historic win, moving shoutout to legends Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Michael B. Jordan just took home Best Actor at the 2026 Academy Awards for his role in Sinners.

On stage, he gave a moving shoutout to Black legends like Sidney Poitier and Denzel Washington, saying, "I stand here because of the people that came before me...and to be amongst those giants."