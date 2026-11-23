Jackson's life was marked by multiple legal battles over abuse accusations: he settled one case in 1994 and was acquitted in another in 2005.

Even after his death in 2009, new claims have surfaced, with another trial set for 2028.

Osmond recalled their last conversation, sharing that Jackson spoke about how tough public scrutiny was and how much he longed for a normal life, a memory that clearly still means a lot to him.