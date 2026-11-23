Osmond called Jackson 'such a dear friend' and avoided allegations
Donny Osmond recently opened up about his friendship with Michael Jackson, describing him as "such a dear friend" in an interview with The Guardian.
While ongoing sexual abuse allegations against Jackson continue to make headlines, Osmond chose not to discuss them, instead focusing on the close bond they shared as child stars navigating fame together.
Jackson legal battles continue into 2028
Jackson's life was marked by multiple legal battles over abuse accusations: he settled one case in 1994 and was acquitted in another in 2005.
Even after his death in 2009, new claims have surfaced, with another trial set for 2028.
Osmond recalled their last conversation, sharing that Jackson spoke about how tough public scrutiny was and how much he longed for a normal life, a memory that clearly still means a lot to him.