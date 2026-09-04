O'Sullivan, 'Man About the House' actor, dies aged 82
Entertainment
Richard O'Sullivan, who made millions laugh as Robin Tripp in the classic sitcoms Man About the House and Robin's Nest, died at 82.
He died aged 82 at Brinsworth House in west London, surrounded by close family.
Son and Royal Variety praise O'Sullivan
Beyond his iconic sitcom roles, O'Sullivan starred in shows like Doctor at Large and Dick Turpin.
His son James called him "kind-spirited" and "a wonderful dad."
Giles Cooper of the Royal Variety described him as "a true giant of British television," known for comic timing that brought real warmth and joy to viewers.