OTT: 'Border 2' becomes 1 of India's top 5 debuts

Film's themes connecting with viewers everywhere

It's not just India tuning in: Border 2 hit number one in Mauritius and cracked the top 10 in Bangladesh, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. The film's themes of bravery and unity seem to be connecting with viewers everywhere.

With Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa joining Sunny Deol under Anurag Singh's direction, it's no surprise this T-Series/JP Films production is one of India's most-watched Netflix releases of 2026.