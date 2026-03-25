OTT: 'Border 2' becomes 1 of India's top 5 debuts
Entertainment
Sunny Deol's Border 2 is making serious waves on Netflix, landing in the top-five debut weeks of 2026 for Indian films on Netflix.
Between March 16 and 22, it pulled in 3.3 million viewers and racked up more than 11 million hours watched (pretty impressive for a post-theater release).
Film's themes connecting with viewers everywhere
It's not just India tuning in: Border 2 hit number one in Mauritius and cracked the top 10 in Bangladesh, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. The film's themes of bravery and unity seem to be connecting with viewers everywhere.
With Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa joining Sunny Deol under Anurag Singh's direction, it's no surprise this T-Series/JP Films production is one of India's most-watched Netflix releases of 2026.