OTT: Malayalam film 'Theatre' now streaming
Theater: The Myth of Reality, a Malayalam mystery film starring Rima Kallingal, is now streaming on Manorama Max after its October 2025 theatrical run.
The story follows Meera and her mother living quietly on a Kerala island known for serpent worship and traditional venom healing.
What happens in 'Theatre'
Things get chaotic when Meera's insect bite blows up on social media, pulling her and her mom into the spotlight—and sparking a clash between their old beliefs and modern science.
Directed by Sajin Baabu, the film is produced by Anjana Talkies with music by Saeed Abbas.
How has the film fared?
Reviews are mixed: The Times of India liked its mysterious vibe (3/5), while New Indian Express found it lacking in emotional punch (1.5/5).
Onmanorama praised Kallingal's subtle performance and the film's thoughtful take on faith versus science.